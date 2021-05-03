Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 7,720,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FUTU traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.45. The company had a trading volume of 114,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,708. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 172.31 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $204.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.40.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Futu by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $2,418,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Futu by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

