Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,213. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Fusion Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

