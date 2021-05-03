Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,100 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 299,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Union Gaming Research assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $329.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.07. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

