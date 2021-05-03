Fuchs Petrolub’s (FUPBY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $14.92.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

