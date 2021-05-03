FTS International (FTSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FTSI opened at $25.72 on Monday. FTS International has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

