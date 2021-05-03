Front Row Advisors LLC Purchases 1,115 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $144.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.62. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

