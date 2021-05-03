Front Row Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 55.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $709.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $686.58 and its 200-day moving average is $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

