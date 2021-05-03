Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.65 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

