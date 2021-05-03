Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.72 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The stock has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day moving average is $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

