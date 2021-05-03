Front Row Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $259.74 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

