Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,995.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

