Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.8% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $204.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.76 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

