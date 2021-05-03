Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives $44.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

FMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.