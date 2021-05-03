Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fraport stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59.

About Fraport

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

