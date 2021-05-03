Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fraport stock opened at $55.47 on Monday. Fraport has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59.
About Fraport
Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.