Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FVI. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.06.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

TSE:FVI opened at C$7.40 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.