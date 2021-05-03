Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $733 million-$747 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.86 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.76 on Friday, hitting $204.23. 2,744,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $103.76 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.25.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

