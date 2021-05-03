Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $187.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.25.

Shares of FTNT opened at $204.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.74. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $103.76 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2,491.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4,096.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 48.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

