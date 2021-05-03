Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

