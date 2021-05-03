FLO Market Capitalization Hits $13.62 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a market cap of $13.62 million and approximately $74,712.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

