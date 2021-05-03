Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives $52.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 137.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 325,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after buying an additional 188,623 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

