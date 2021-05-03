Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.50 million-$132.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.95 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.890-0.930 EPS.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $13.71 on Friday, hitting $187.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,961. Five9 has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $2,112,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,375,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,594. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

