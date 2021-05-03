Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $44,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,588,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after purchasing an additional 388,709 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.