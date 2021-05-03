Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 411,461 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,461 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Gerdau worth $49,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 61.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gerdau by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gerdau by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

GGB opened at $6.14 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

