Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,137,609 Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137,609 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Sandvik AB (publ) Profile
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.
