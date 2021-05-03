Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,137,609 Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137,609 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

