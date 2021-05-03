Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $77.38 Million Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,666 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $77,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBC shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of RBC opened at $144.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

