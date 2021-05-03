Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $68.92 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 866.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413,210 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $68,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE EDU opened at $15.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.