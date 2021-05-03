Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $58.03 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 59,060 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $58,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $71.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.69.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

