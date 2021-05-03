Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $40.39 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of CONMED worth $40,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CONMED by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $140.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3,523.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

