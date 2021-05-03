Fiserv, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $120.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

