First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.21 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

