First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,069,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $60.20.

