First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FAAR stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,780. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter.

