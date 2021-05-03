First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to $35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.06%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

