First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

FM stock opened at C$28.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.90. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

