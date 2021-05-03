First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 208 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

Shares of LII stock opened at $335.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.24 and a 1 year high of $348.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.33.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total value of $1,476,468.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,650,028.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,557 shares of company stock worth $7,768,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.