First Quadrant L P CA Has $384,000 Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

NYSE COR opened at $121.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.96. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.