First Quadrant L P CA Has $220,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The AES were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in The AES by 8,767.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in The AES by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,618 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the third quarter worth approximately $8,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of AES stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

