First Quadrant L P CA Buys 627 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.41. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 3.34%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

