First Quadrant L P CA Buys 10,709 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.06% of Pzena Investment Management worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 14.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of PZN stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.42 million, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Pzena Investment Management Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

