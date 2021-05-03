First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 5,429 Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Fluent were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Fluent by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fluent by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fluent by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluent stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.02 and a beta of 3.04. Fluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

