First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires C$200,076.30 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$50.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,076.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,541,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$383,952,121.62.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 6,173 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,069.53.

On Wednesday, April 7th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,021 shares of First National Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,111.26.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded down C$0.47 on Monday, hitting C$51.09. 32,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. First National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.22.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 49.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$53.33.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

