First Business Financial Services, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

