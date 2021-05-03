First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Busey stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.27. 164,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,789. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

