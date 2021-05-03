First Busey Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a report released on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BUSE opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. First Busey has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

