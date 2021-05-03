FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in April

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,509,300 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 2,427,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35,093.0 days.

Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

