FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in April

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,509,300 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the March 31st total of 2,427,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35,093.0 days.
Shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $17.80.
FinecoBank Banca Fineco Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.