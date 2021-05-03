Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 261.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 93,675 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,494,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,364 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.20. 141,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,418,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

