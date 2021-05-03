Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $218,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. 192,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,691,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

