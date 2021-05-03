Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 14,259 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 747,148 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

