Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

FITB opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders have sold a total of 136,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,233 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

