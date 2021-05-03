Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.50 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FITB. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.54 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $31.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,888,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

